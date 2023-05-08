Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+195)

The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Monday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (14.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-105) 5.5 (-143) 2.5 (-110)

The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Monday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (-120) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-120)

Monday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 16.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.

Russell's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 5.5 (-111) 4.5 (-154)

Curry is averaging 29.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.

Curry's rebounding average of 6.1 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Curry averages 4.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-128) 2.5 (+110) 3.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128)

Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game average is 7.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Poole has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

