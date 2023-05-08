Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Warriors Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 on May 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-105)
|14.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-143)
|0.5 (+195)
- The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Monday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (14.5).
- Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).
- Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-115)
|9.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-110)
- The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Monday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
- James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
- He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (-120)
|3.5 (+135)
|2.5 (-120)
- Monday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 16.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.
- Russell's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-111)
|5.5 (-111)
|4.5 (-154)
- Curry is averaging 29.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.
- Curry's rebounding average of 6.1 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).
- Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (5.5).
- Curry averages 4.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-128)
|2.5 (+110)
|3.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-128)
- Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game average is 7.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
- Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
- Poole has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
