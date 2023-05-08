Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-143) 0.5 (+195)
  • The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Monday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • Davis has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (14.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (2.5).
  • Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-115) 9.5 (-105) 5.5 (-143) 2.5 (-110)
  • The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Monday is 2.4 less than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
  • James averages 6.8 assists, 1.3 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (-120) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-120)
  • Monday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 16.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.
  • Russell's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.
  • Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 5.5 (-111) 4.5 (-154)
  • Curry is averaging 29.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Curry's rebounding average of 6.1 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).
  • Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (5.5).
  • Curry averages 4.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-128) 2.5 (+110) 3.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128)
  • Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game average is 7.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
  • Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Poole has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

