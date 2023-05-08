How to Watch the Lakers vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
- The Lakers record just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Lakers put up 117.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.
- Los Angeles is surrendering 113.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.4).
- At home, the Lakers are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than away from home (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
