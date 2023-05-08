The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Lakers record just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Lakers put up 117.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.

Los Angeles is surrendering 113.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.4).

At home, the Lakers are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than away from home (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries