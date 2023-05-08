The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
  • The Lakers record just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • On offense, the Lakers put up 117.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.3 points per game when playing on the road.
  • Los Angeles is surrendering 113.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.4).
  • At home, the Lakers are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than away from home (10.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle
LeBron James Questionable Foot

