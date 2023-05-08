Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) square off against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, May 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Lakers' Last Game
On Saturday, the Lakers knocked off the Warriors 127-97, led by Davis with 25 points (plus three assists and 13 rebounds). Curry was the top scorer for the losing side with 23 points, and he added three assists and four boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|25
|13
|3
|3
|4
|0
|LeBron James
|21
|8
|8
|0
|1
|2
|D'Angelo Russell
|21
|3
|5
|1
|0
|5
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis leads the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.
- James averages 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 8.3 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is tops on his squad in assists per game (6.2), and also posts 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jarred Vanderbilt is posting 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.
- Malik Beasley is putting up 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Anthony Davis
|20.7
|13.8
|2.7
|1.5
|4.1
|0.3
|LeBron James
|23.5
|9.9
|5.2
|0.8
|1.3
|2.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.7
|3.1
|5.9
|0.7
|0.3
|2.5
|Austin Reaves
|13.8
|4.7
|4.3
|0.6
|0.3
|1.8
|Rui Hachimura
|13.1
|4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|1.6
