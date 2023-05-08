The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams meet again after the Lakers defeated the Warriors 127-97 Saturday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the win with a team-leading 25 points. Stephen Curry put up 23 points in the Warriors' loss.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles is 32-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lakers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 114.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 117.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5).

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in the league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -2.5 227.5

