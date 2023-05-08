The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.

Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average total of 233.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1 Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38 Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 32-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-9

