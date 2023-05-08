The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.
  • Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average total of 233.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1
Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Lakers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38
Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
32-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
31-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
33-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.