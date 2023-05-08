The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • Heyward has had a hit in 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (17.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
