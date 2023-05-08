Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- Heyward has had a hit in 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (17.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
