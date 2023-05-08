The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

Heyward has had a hit in 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (17.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (28.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings