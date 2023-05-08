On Monday, James Outman (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .274 with six doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Outman has picked up a hit in 20 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (45.7%), including six games with multiple runs (17.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

