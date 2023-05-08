James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, James Outman (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .274 with six doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 20 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (45.7%), including six games with multiple runs (17.1%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
