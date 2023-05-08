On Monday, James Outman (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .274 with six doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
  • He ranks 61st in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Outman has picked up a hit in 20 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (45.7%), including six games with multiple runs (17.1%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (41.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta (3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
