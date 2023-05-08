The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
  • In 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 20 of 35 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (58.8%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
