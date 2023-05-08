The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

In 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 of 35 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (58.8%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings