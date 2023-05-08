Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- In 24 of 35 games this season (68.6%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 10 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 20 of 35 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
