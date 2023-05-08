The Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) and Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) clash on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (3-2) versus the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In two games this season, he has put up a 3.38 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .233 against him.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (3-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in six games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Peralta has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

