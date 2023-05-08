Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Brewers on May 8, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Freddie Freeman and other players on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at American Family Field.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has put up 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.381/.482 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .218/.394/.584 so far this year.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Peralta has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|10
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 21
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 15
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 9
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (26 total hits).
- He has a .248/.336/.543 slash line so far this year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has four doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .236/.336/.415 so far this year.
- Adames enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Giants
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
