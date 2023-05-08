You can wager on player prop bet odds for Rowdy Tellez, Freddie Freeman and other players on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Monday at American Family Field.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.381/.482 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 7 0-for-5 2 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .218/.394/.584 so far this year.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Peralta has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies May. 2 6.0 7 2 2 10 3 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 9 6.0 4 1 1 7 3

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has four doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (26 total hits).

He has a .248/.336/.543 slash line so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has four doubles, six home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .236/.336/.415 so far this year.

Adames enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0 at Giants May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

