Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) on Monday, May 8 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14), who will answer with Tony Gonsolin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Dodgers have -110 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 21 times and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 11-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) David Peralta 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Chris Taylor 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+333)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win NL West -144 - 1st

