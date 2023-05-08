Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank third in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fifth in the majors with a .447 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 191 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Dodgers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin will take to the mound for the Dodgers, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Phillies W 13-1 Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies W 10-6 Home Gavin Stone Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres L 5-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/6/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Dustin May Blake Snell 5/7/2023 Padres W 5-2 Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers - Away Tony Gonsolin Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers - Away Noah Syndergaard Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers - Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres - Home Dustin May Blake Snell 5/13/2023 Padres - Home Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/14/2023 Padres - Home Tony Gonsolin Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.