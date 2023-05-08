The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will send Freddy Peralta and Tony Gonsolin, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games. Los Angeles and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of -105 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 19 of its 35 chances.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 9-8 5-6 16-8 17-8 4-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.