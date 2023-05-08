Monday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) matching up with the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (3-2) for the Brewers and Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Dodgers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Dodgers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Los Angeles has won two of three games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (191 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule