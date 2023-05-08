Dennis Schroder could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Schroder had 12 points in his previous game, which ended in a 127-97 win against the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Schroder's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.6 6.5 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.4 Assists 2.5 4.5 2.7 PRA -- 19.6 10.6 PR 11.5 15.1 7.9 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.5



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 20 12 0 1 3 0 1 5/4/2023 19 4 3 2 0 0 2 5/2/2023 31 19 2 3 0 0 1 3/5/2023 33 11 1 6 1 0 1 2/23/2023 27 13 0 6 1 1 1 2/11/2023 30 26 3 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.