On Monday, David Peralta (.147 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • David Peralta is hitting .192 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 37.9% of his 29 games this season, David Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • David Peralta has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 16
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (31.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Freddy Peralta (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.