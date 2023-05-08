David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, David Peralta (.147 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Peralta At The Plate
- David Peralta is hitting .192 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- In 37.9% of his 29 games this season, David Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- David Peralta has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Freddy Peralta (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
