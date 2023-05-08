On Monday, David Peralta (.147 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Peralta At The Plate

David Peralta is hitting .192 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

In 37.9% of his 29 games this season, David Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

David Peralta has driven in a run in seven games this year (24.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (31.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

