The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, will play at 10:00 PM on Monday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 6, Russell produced 21 points and five assists in a 127-97 win versus the Warriors.

In this article, we look at Russell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.8 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 25.5 27 25.7 PR 19.5 20.8 19.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.5



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors

Russell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors give up 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 29 21 3 5 5 0 1 5/4/2023 28 10 1 8 0 0 1 5/2/2023 33 19 3 6 1 1 1 2/23/2023 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 2/11/2023 35 15 5 6 1 0 0 2/1/2023 35 29 2 2 7 0 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 6 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.