Chris Taylor -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .207.

Taylor has had a hit in 12 of 27 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (22.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings