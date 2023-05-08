Chris Taylor -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .207.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 12 of 27 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (22.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
