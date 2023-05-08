Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .207.
- Taylor has had a hit in 12 of 27 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (22.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.54).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 26th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
