Austin Reaves and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-97 win against the Warriors, Reaves totaled 10 points and two steals.

Below, we look at Reaves' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 13.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 4.7 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.3 PRA 21.5 19.4 22.8 PR 18.5 16 18.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Austin Reaves has made 4.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Warriors concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 30 10 2 2 1 0 2 5/4/2023 25 7 4 2 1 0 0 5/2/2023 39 10 5 3 2 0 0 3/5/2023 28 16 2 8 3 1 1 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

