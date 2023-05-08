Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-1 with two RBI.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .104 with six walks.
- In five of 17 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Barnes has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.54 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.12), 44th in WHIP (1.240), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
