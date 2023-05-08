Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-1 with two RBI.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .104 with six walks.

In five of 17 games this season, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

In 17 games played this season, he has not homered.

Barnes has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings