The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .294 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 73.7% of his games this year (14 of 19), with multiple hits five times (26.3%).

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 19 games (78.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

