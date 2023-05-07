The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .294 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 73.7% of his games this year (14 of 19), with multiple hits five times (26.3%).
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 19 games (78.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (75.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.