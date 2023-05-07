Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .294 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 73.7% of his games this year (14 of 19), with multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 19 games (78.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Musgrove (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
