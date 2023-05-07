On Sunday, Mookie Betts (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .254 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 65.6% of his 32 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (53.1%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

