Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mookie Betts (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .254 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 65.6% of his 32 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (53.1%), including three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
