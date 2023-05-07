The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .230 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (28.1%), with two or more RBI in five of them (15.6%).
  • He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Musgrove (1-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
