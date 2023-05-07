The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .230 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (28.1%), with two or more RBI in five of them (15.6%).

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings