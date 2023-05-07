On Sunday, Miguel Rojas (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two walks) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .178 with a double and four walks.

In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Rojas has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 16 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings