Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Miguel Rojas (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two walks) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .178 with a double and four walks.
- In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Rojas has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 16 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
