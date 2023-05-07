On Sunday, Max Muncy (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 22 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 139th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fifth in slugging.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (30.0%, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 13 games this season (43.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), he has scored, and in five of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
