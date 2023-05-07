On Sunday, Max Muncy (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 22 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 139th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fifth in slugging.

In 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (30.0%, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 13 games this season (43.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), he has scored, and in five of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings