Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Max Muncy (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 22 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 139th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (30.0%, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13 games this season (43.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), he has scored, and in five of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
