Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:50 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off on Sunday, May 7, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-130) in this matchup against the Panthers (+110).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-130)
|Panthers (+110)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 71 times this season, and have finished 41-30 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Toronto has a 37-26 record (winning 58.7% of its games).
- The Maple Leafs have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 13, or 52.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida has gone 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 47.6% chance to win.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Toronto went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
