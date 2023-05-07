The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .246 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (18.5%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings