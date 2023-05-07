Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .246 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (18.5%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (7.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Musgrove (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
