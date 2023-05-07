The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .682 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .246 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year (18.5%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
