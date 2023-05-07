James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, James Outman (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .274 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (14.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven home a run in 10 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, April 29, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
