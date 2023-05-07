On Sunday, James Outman (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)



Read More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .274 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (14.7%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven home a run in 10 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.



James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

