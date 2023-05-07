Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on May 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .894, fueled by an OBP of .394 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
  • In 70.6% of his games this year (24 of 34), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (35.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.4% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 19 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Musgrove (1-0) starts for the Padres, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
