Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on May 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .894, fueled by an OBP of .394 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 70.6% of his games this year (24 of 34), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (35.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Musgrove (1-0) starts for the Padres, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 29, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
