Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on May 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .894, fueled by an OBP of .394 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 70.6% of his games this year (24 of 34), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (35.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (11.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

