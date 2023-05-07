The San Diego Padres (18-16) and Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) play a rubber match on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (1-0) for the Padres and Julio Urias (4-3) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-0, 10.80 ERA) vs Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.86 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .243 batting average against him.

Urias is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Urias will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove will get the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, April 29, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits against the San Francisco Giants.

He has an ERA of 10.80, a batting average against of .351 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

