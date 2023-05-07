Player props are available for Xander Bogaerts and Freddie Freeman, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .313/.394/.500 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Muncy Stats

Max Muncy has put up 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .227/.402/.608 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres' Joe Musgrove will make his third start of the season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has 35 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .282/.375/.460 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .220/.399/.407 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

