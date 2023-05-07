Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on May 7, 2023
Player props are available for Xander Bogaerts and Freddie Freeman, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has put up 42 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .313/.394/.500 on the year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Muncy Stats
- Max Muncy has put up 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .227/.402/.608 so far this season.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres' Joe Musgrove will make his third start of the season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Julio Urías' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has 35 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .282/.375/.460 on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .220/.399/.407 on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.