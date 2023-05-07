Xander Bogaerts' San Diego Padres (18-16) and Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 7 at PETCO Park. The matchup will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (1-0, 10.80 ERA) vs Julio Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.86 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 21 times and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Dodgers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Dodgers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) James Outman 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win NL West -134 - 1st

