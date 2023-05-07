Julio Urias will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 55 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .449 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 21st in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 186 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .330.

The Dodgers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.282 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Phillies W 13-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies W 13-1 Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies W 10-6 Home Gavin Stone Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres L 5-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/6/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Dustin May Blake Snell 5/7/2023 Padres - Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers - Away Noah Syndergaard Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers - Away Tony Gonsolin Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers - Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres - Home Dustin May Yu Darvish 5/13/2023 Padres - Home Julio Urías Blake Snell

