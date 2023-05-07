Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Sunday at PETCO Park against Julio Urias, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -105. An 8-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Dodgers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of -105 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 34 games with a total.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 8-8 4-6 16-8 16-8 4-6

