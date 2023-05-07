Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) and the San Diego Padres (18-16) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 7.

The Padres will call on Joe Musgrove (1-0) against the Dodgers and Julio Urias (4-3).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Padres 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Dodgers have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (186 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

