Dodgers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) and the San Diego Padres (18-16) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 7.
The Padres will call on Joe Musgrove (1-0) against the Dodgers and Julio Urias (4-3).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Padres 6.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The last 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Dodgers have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (186 total).
- The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 1
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|W 13-1
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|W 10-6
|Gavin Stone vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|L 5-2
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 6
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Eric Lauer
|May 10
|@ Brewers
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|May 12
|Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Yu Darvish
|May 13
|Padres
|-
|Julio Urías vs Blake Snell
