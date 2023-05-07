After going 0-for-3 in his last game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .197 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 39.3% of his 28 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Musgrove (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.