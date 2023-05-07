After going 0-for-3 in his last game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .197 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In 39.3% of his 28 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings