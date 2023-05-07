David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .197 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In 39.3% of his 28 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Musgrove (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
