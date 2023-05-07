The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.

In 42.3% of his games this season (11 of 26), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings