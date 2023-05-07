Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (11 of 26), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, April 29, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
