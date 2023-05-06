The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .299 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (22.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), with more than one RBI four times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 18 games (77.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (40 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.