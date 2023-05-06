The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .299 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Smith has recorded a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (22.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), with more than one RBI four times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 18 games (77.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings