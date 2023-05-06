Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .299 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (22.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), with more than one RBI four times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 18 games (77.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.