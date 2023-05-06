On Saturday, Trayce Thompson (.048 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .152 with four home runs and seven walks.

Thompson has had a base hit in five of 21 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (14.3%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings