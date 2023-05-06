Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Trayce Thompson (.048 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .152 with four home runs and seven walks.
- Thompson has had a base hit in five of 21 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (14.3%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
