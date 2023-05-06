The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 127-100 loss against the Warriors, Hachimura put up 21 points.

In this piece we'll examine Hachimura's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 13.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 16.6 19 PR 13.5 15.7 18.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Rui Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors

Hachimura's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors give up 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 22 21 5 0 4 0 1 5/2/2023 11 6 1 1 0 0 0 3/5/2023 20 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/23/2023 25 14 1 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 31 16 7 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 26 16 1 2 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hachimura or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.