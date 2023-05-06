Saturday's playoff slate includes the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+105) in this matchup with the Oilers (-125).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
DraftKings +105 -125 -
BetMGM +105 -125 7
PointsBet +105 -125 6.5

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • Vegas has played 39 games this season with more than 7 goals.
  • The Oilers have won 74.1% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-7).
  • The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with nine upset wins (75.0%).
  • Edmonton is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
  • Vegas has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-115) 3.5 (-105)
Connor McDavid 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-167)
Darnell Nurse 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+135) 2.5 (+130)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+115)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+135)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 0-0 5-3-2 6.6 4.20 2.90

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-1-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.9 3.80 2.20

