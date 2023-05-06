Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .263 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 61st in slugging.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this year (21 of 31), with more than one hit six times (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (32.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (54.8%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Snell (1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
