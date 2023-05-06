The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .263 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 61st in slugging.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this year (21 of 31), with more than one hit six times (19.4%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (32.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (54.8%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

