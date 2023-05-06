The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 29.0% of his games this season, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (9.7%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings