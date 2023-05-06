Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (9.7%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
