The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 29.0% of his games this season, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (9.7%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Snell (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
