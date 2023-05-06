Miguel Rojas -- hitting .208 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .171 with a double and four walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 15 games this year.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 4 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings