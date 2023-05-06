Miguel Rojas -- hitting .208 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .171 with a double and four walks.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 4
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Snell (1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
