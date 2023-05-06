Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- hitting .208 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on May 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .171 with a double and four walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 15 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|4
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Snell (1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
