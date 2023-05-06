Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 22 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (31.0%, and 9.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44.8% of his games this season, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 17 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Snell (1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.