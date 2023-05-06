Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 22 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (31.0%, and 9.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 44.8% of his games this season, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 17 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Snell (1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
