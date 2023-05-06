Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 22 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 15 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (31.0%, and 9.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 44.8% of his games this season, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 17 of 29 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

