LeBron James will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 4, James posted 23 points and seven rebounds in a 127-100 loss versus the Warriors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 28.9 23.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 9.7 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.0 PRA 42.5 44 37.7 PR 36.5 37.2 32.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, LeBron James has made 11.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.9 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 28 23 7 3 3 0 1 5/2/2023 40 22 11 4 1 3 0 2/23/2023 26 13 9 8 2 0 0 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.