Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
|Lakers vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 54.2% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (46.7%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .292 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (7-17).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers are 24th in the NBA with 10.8 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets) and 35.1% three-pointers (25.2%).
