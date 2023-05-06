Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-120) 0.5 (+175)

Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 1.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Davis has pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (14.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis' 0.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 9.5 (-115) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118)

LeBron James' 28.9 points per game are 2.4 more than Saturday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (+105)

The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).

Russell has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-118) 5.5 (-133) 5.5 (-133) 4.5 (-161)

Saturday's over/under for Curry is 30.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

Curry averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 5.5).

Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than Saturday's over/under.

Curry has hit 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182) 1.5 (-149)

Saturday's over/under for Jordan Poole is 14.5 points. That is 5.9 fewer than his season average of 20.4.

Poole has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).

Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 more than his prop bet for Saturday (2.5).

Poole has hit 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

