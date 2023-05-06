The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have played worse in home games this season, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this year, making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Lakers Injuries