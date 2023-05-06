How to Watch the Lakers vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Watch Lakers vs. Warriors with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.1 points, it is 32-8.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have played worse in home games this season, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this year, making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.