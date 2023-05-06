The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) are slated to square off on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were defeated by the Warriors on Thursday, 127-100. LeBron James scored 23 in a losing effort, while Klay Thompson paced the winning squad with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23 7 3 1 0 3 Rui Hachimura 21 5 0 1 0 4 Anthony Davis 11 7 4 1 3 0

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis puts up a team-leading 12.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

James puts up 28.9 points and 6.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.2), and also puts up 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt puts up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 19.6 14.6 2.8 1.2 4 0.3 LeBron James 23 9.7 5 0.8 1.2 2.3 D'Angelo Russell 17 3.1 5.7 0.6 0.3 2.6 Austin Reaves 15 4.5 4.6 0.5 0.3 1.8 Rui Hachimura 13.7 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.2 1.6

